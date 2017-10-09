Image copyright Katsuhiko Tokunaga Image caption BAE Systems's two sites in Lancashire produce the Eurofighter Typhoon jet

More than 1,000 jobs are set to be axed by defence contractor BAE Systems, the BBC understands.

The firm is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding the cuts, which are thought to mainly affect its two plants in Lancashire.

John Cameron, deputy chairman of Unite, said the union was concerned about a "lack of work going forward".

More than 9,000 people work at the Warton and Samlesbury plants, where aircraft assembly takes place.

'Wrong to pre-empt'

BAE is yet to make a specific announcement, but a spokesman said the business "continually reviews its operations to make sure we are performing as effectively and efficiently as possible".

"If and when there are any changes proposed we are committed to communicating with our employees and their representatives first," he added.

Asked about the reports, Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman said no announcement had been made by the firm so it would be wrong to pre-empt it.

However, he added: "We do have a long track record of working with BAE systems and with its works and we'll continue to do so."

Workers at the two plants are involved in the production of the Eurofighter Typhoon jet.