Plastics were on fire at the Blackburn site

A third fire has broken out at a Lancashire site in the space of two months.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the former V10 Polymers building in Paterson Street, Blackburn.

Crews said it was on "a much smaller scale" than a major fire at the same location on 28 September. Another blaze broke out there on 21 August.

The fire is under control but local residents are advised to shut windows as a precaution, Lancashire Fire said.

Plastic waste was on fire but there was no asbestos on site following its removal after the September incident, a spokesperson said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.