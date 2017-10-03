Lancashire

Blackburn murder: Man wanted by police

Lee Kenyon Image copyright GMP
Image caption Police want to trace Lee Kenyon

Police are hunting a man following a murder in Blackburn.

Lee Kenyon, 35, is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing and a separate assault.

James Murray, 51, died after he was stabbed on Largs Road at about 01:30 BST on Monday. A 23-year-old man suffered arm and neck stab wounds near the Texaco Garage in Grimshaw Park on Sunday at 12:10.

Another man, 55, is still being held by police on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire police are urging anyone with information "not to approach" Kenyon but to instead contact them immediately.

