Lancashire

Murder arrest after Blackburn fatal stabbing

Largs Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was found with stab wounds in Largs Road, Blackburn

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

A man was found with stab wounds by the ambulance service in Largs Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, at about 01:30 BST.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, said police.

A 55-year-old man is in custody. Police said the investigation is "in its early stages" and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

