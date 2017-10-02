Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found with stab wounds in Largs Road, Blackburn

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

A man was found with stab wounds by the ambulance service in Largs Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, at about 01:30 BST.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, said police.

A 55-year-old man is in custody. Police said the investigation is "in its early stages" and anyone with information is asked to contact them.