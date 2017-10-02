Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police officers said it is thought the victim met the attacker while on a night out

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak in connection with a "horrendous" rape.

A 23-year-old woman reported being attacked by a man in Blackpool in the early hours of Sunday.

Police officers said it was thought the victim met the attacker while on a night out.

Officers believe the offender was in Kaos Bar, Queen Street, at about 04:15 BST, then at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road at about 05:00.

Detectives are also keen to speak to a man and a woman who helped the victim after the attack, in Queen's Promenade between 05:30 and 06:30.

Det Insp Alisa Wilson of Lancashire Constabulary said: "The victim has been subjected to a horrendous ordeal and is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"At this stage we do not know where the assault has occurred and have limited detail, but following enquiries, would be keen to speak to this man who we believe can assist with our investigation."