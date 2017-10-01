Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Slade Lane

A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Lancashire.

Corey Hudson, aged 24, suffered a head injury in the crash on Slade Lane, Padiham on Friday evening and died in hospital on Saturday.

A 27-year-old passenger remains in a serious condition with neck, head and shoulder injuries. Another passenger, 30, injured his pelvis and ribs.

The road was closed for four hours for investigations. Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Hudson's family and friends at this time."