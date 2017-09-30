Image copyright Google Image caption Three people in total were injured in the crash on Slade Lane

A driver is in a critical condition after hitting a tree in Lancashire.

Police were called at about 21:40 BST on Friday and found the 24-year-old man suffered a significant head injury in the crash on Slade Lane, Padiham.

A 27-year-old passenger is in a serious condition with neck, head and shoulder injuries. Another passenger, aged 30, injured his pelvis and ribs.

All three men were taken to hospital. The road was closed for more than four hours for investigations.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.