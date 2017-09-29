Image copyright Reuters Image caption The disturbance took place during a cup tie between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley

A fan who hit a Premier League player during a game has been banned from watching football for three years.

Jordan Woods, from Blackburn, admitted assaulting Burnley's Ashley Westwood during the club's EFL Cup game against Blackburn Rovers in August.

Woods, of Cadshaw Close, also received a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Blackburn Magistrates Court on 14 September.

He committed the offence on his 30th birthday.

Woods was one of two fans who ran onto the pitch after Jack Cork's opening goal for Burnley in the second round tie on 23 August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Four other fans received football banning orders

He grappled with Ashley Westwood before tangling with a steward as he was led away.

Woods admitted two counts of assault by beating and also encroaching onto the pitch at Ewood Park.

After the match Burnley's manager Sean Dyche criticised the time it took stewards to remove the Blackburn supporter.

"Our players had to eventually defend themselves and that can't be right anywhere in football," he said.

Four other fans received bans arising out of disturbances during the match.

Adam Riding, 30, of Harold Street, Burnley, received a five-year football banning order on Thursday after admitting throwing a flare onto a football playing area

John Paul McQueenie, 42, of Dunoon Street, Burnley, received a five-year banning order on 21 September after admitting possession of a firework/flare at a sporting event

Connor Woods, 28, of Wythburn Avenue, Blackburn, was banned for three years on 21 September after admitting pitch encroachment

Callum Linnane, 24, of Branch Road, Blackburn, received a three-year ban on 14 September after admitting throwing a missile (a shoe) onto the pitch

The football banning orders exclude the men from all UK football matches as well as prohibiting them from being within a five-mile radius of the centre spot of football stadia in Birmingham, London and Manchester on match days.