A 22-year-old man has been charged over the assault of a woman in Blackburn.

Sam Carrington, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted rape, sexual assault on a female, grievous bodily harm with intent and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

A 33-year-old woman who was physically and sexually assaulted on George Street West on Saturday remains in hospital.

Carrington is due to appear in court today.