Blackburn: Man charged over sexual assault
- 28 September 2017
- From the section Lancashire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man has been charged over the assault of a woman in Blackburn.
Sam Carrington, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted rape, sexual assault on a female, grievous bodily harm with intent and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.
A 33-year-old woman who was physically and sexually assaulted on George Street West on Saturday remains in hospital.
Carrington is due to appear in court today.