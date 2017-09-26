From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Leanne Collopy was rescued from a fire but later died in hospital

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman, who died after being pulled from a house fire in Lancashire.

Leanne Collopy, 25, died in hospital on 3 August, four days after being rescued in Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, along with a man and a child.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of burns and multiple stab wounds.

Saleem Said, 39, from Rawtenstall, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.

He is due before Preston magistrates on Wednesday.