A woman suffered serious injuries and was left unconscious in the street in an "extremely brutal" sexual assault.

The victim, 33, was attacked by a man who approached her from behind at about 20:10 BST on Saturday off George Street West in Blackburn.

She suffered injuries including a bleed on a brain and a fractured jaw and remains in hospital undergoing surgery.

Lancashire Police said the attacker is white, in his late 20s with blonde or mousey blonde hair and about 5ft 6in.

After the assault, he ran off in the direction of Dixon Street.

Det Ch Insp Marie Haworth said: "This was an extremely brutal attack on a woman who has been left with some very serious injuries and I would urge anyone with any information which could help us catch this clearly violent man to come forward."