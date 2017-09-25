Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Paul Whelan abused boys from two different teams

An ex-football coach has been jailed after admitting indecently assaulting two boys from his teams.

Paul Whelan, 57, of Maida Vale, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, was sentenced to three years, three months at Preston Crown Court.

Last month Whelan admitted two indecent assaults against one boy and one against another.

Lancashire Police said the offences took place at two different junior teams in the mid-1970s and mid-1990s.

'Depraved desires'

The force said Whelan sexually abused a boy, aged between eight to 10, when he coached a junior team in Thornton from 1975 to 1977.

A second victim reported being abused when he was 14 to 15 years old in the mid-1990s and playing for another team in Thornton where Whelan was both manager and coach.

Chris Scott, from Lancashire Police's Operation Fervent, which investigates historical abuse cases, said: "Paul Whelan exploited his position and the hold he had over these youngsters to abuse them to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires."