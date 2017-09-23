Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Image caption The blast happened in Charles Street shortly before 18.00 BST

Three people are in hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a Blackpool guest house.

Fire crews and paramedics rescued two people who were trapped in the Charles Street building after the blast shortly before 18.00 BST.

Lancashire Police said a number of people were also treated at the scene and advised people to avoid the area.

The conditions of the injured is not yet known.

Evacuation

Residents of Charles Street and Milbourne Street, which runs parallel to it, have been evacuated by police.

A safety cordon has been set up and roads in the area have been closed.

Police advised people affected by the evacuation to seek shelter at St John's Church on Church Street or the Salvation Army citadel on Raikes Parade.