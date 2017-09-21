Image copyright PA Image caption Jayson Lobo denied voyeurism offences but was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court

An ex-police officer and former athlete has been convicted of secretly filming women and storing the videos in secure "vaults" on mobile phones.

Jayson Lobo, 48, formerly of Lancashire Police, covertly filmed seven women he had been in sexual relationships with between 2011 and 2015.

Det Insp Tom Edmondson said he had "ridden roughshod" over their dignity.

The former Commonwealth Games runner was found guilty of 11 counts of voyeurism at Liverpool Crown Court.

Lobo, of Woodfold Park, Mellor, was cleared of a further seven counts and will be sentenced in October.

The offences, which Lobo denied, were not committed while he was on duty.

'Blatant disregard'

But Lobo identified himself as a police officer on the internet dating site where he met most of the women, police said.

An investigation began after police received a complaint in 2015, which led to the discovery of other victims.

Det Insp Edmondson said he had shown "a blatant disregard" for his victims, and was motivated by "his own sexual gratification."

The women "were fully entitled to feel that these intimate encounters should not have been recorded without their consent", he added.

The Preston-based response officer was suspended from the force after his arrest in December 2015.

Lobo was then sacked for gross misconduct relating to a separate matter in August last year, after a hearing found he had shared details and images from police incidents.