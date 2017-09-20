Image copyright Enzio Design Image caption The delivery driver who left the boat was traced after social media appeals

A 20ft (6m) boat dumped outside a furniture business was left by "mistake" and should have been delivered to a neighbouring site.

The vessel was left at Enzio Design's site in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, on Friday instead of being put on land 100 yds (91m) away.

A CCTV image of it being unloaded was posted on social media by the firm and details emerged, which were passed on to the police.

Police said it was a "genuine mistake".

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The boat's owner had instructed it to be delivered to his land which is around 100 yards away but it was taken to the wrong location."

It is in the process of being moved by its owners.