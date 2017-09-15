Image copyright Google Image caption Ribble Valley Borough Council "want co-operation, not domination", its leader said

A third council has pulled out of Lancashire's proposed devolution plan.

Ribble Valley Borough Council could not remain part of the proposed Lancashire Combined Authority because of the requirement to have an elected mayor for the area, a spokesman said.

Council leader Ken Hind said the area "wants co-operation, not domination".

All of Lancashire's local authorities, except Wyre, backed an original bid for devolution in 2016, before Fylde also pulled out in February.

Ribble Valley councillors initially supported the proposal but Mr Hind said the insistence on any deal requiring an elected mayor meant the council could not continue with the project.

He also said the rejection of "a say on transport issues" had contributed to the decision "to withdraw".

However, he said he was encouraged by the "willingness among Lancashire authorities to work together to improve the economic wellbeing of the county", adding there was "a growing recognition this collaboration can continue without a legally constituted combined authority".