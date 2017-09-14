Image copyright Royal Barbados Police Force Image caption Steven Weare was listed as a director of Fylde Motor Company in Kirkham

Five men have been charged with the murder of a British businessman who was found dead in Barbados.

Steven Weare, 49, from Kirkham, Lancashire, was believed to have been working on the Caribbean island and was reported missing on 23 August.

The car salesman's body was found nine days later.

Five men from Barbados appeared in court on Wednesday charged with murder and were remanded in custody to next appear in court on 11 October.

Insp Roland Cobbler said the men were Sunil Decourcey Brome, 35; Keino Nakito Griffith, 30; Christopher Darnley Michael Angelo Clarke, 26; Torio Akiro Watson, 26, and Basil Alphonso Branch, 27.

They will next appear at District B Magistrates Court.

Insp Cobbler said there were no details of how Mr Weare died.

His body was found in remote Melverton in the St George area, which is seven miles east of the capital Bridgetown.

Mr Weare is listed as a director of Fylde Motor Company in Kirkham and had reportedly been staying at Newcastle Plantation House, in Saint John on the east of the island, when he went missing.