Image copyright Gus Campbell Photography/Labour Party Image caption Labour MP Cat Smith says Facebook has failed to take action

An MP has reported abusive messages from online trolls saying they hope she gets raped to police.

Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said Facebook told her the messages did not breach its "community standards".

She tweeted that one of the messages said she "should be raped by 100 Muslims" and said another troll posted: "Hope she gets raped then."

Lancashire Police is investigating, but Facebook is yet to comment.

Ms Smith, who was elected in May 2015, said she reported the messages on 9 September.

She currently serves as a shadow cabinet minister for Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs and is shadow deputy leader of the House of Commons.

Lancashire Police said it was probing offensive messages on social media.