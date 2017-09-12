Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Steven Williams (left) and William Kelly were jailed at Preston Crown Court

Two men who raped and sexually assaulted a woman in a "truly horrific attack" have been jailed.

William Kelly, 46, met the victim in a bar in Blackpool in April 2016 where he raped her.

Kelly then took the woman back to a hotel with Steven Williams, 49, who also raped and sexually assaulted her.

Williams, who denied all the charges, was jailed for 13 and a half years. Kelly, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 12 years.

Police said the victim had been at the bar when Kelly, of Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool, attacked her on 29 April 2016.

'Appalling ordeal'

CCTV footage showed Williams, of The Combs in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, had been present during the offences.

The pair took the woman to a hotel in South Shore where Williams then inflicted a second attack on her.

Kelly pleaded guilty to four offences of rape and one of sexual assault.

Williams pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault but he was convicted by jury after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was also sentenced to an additional six weeks for breaching a suspended sentence for driving offences.

Det Sgt Steve Harry, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "This was a truly horrific sex attack where a young woman was targeted by Williams and Kelly before being subjected to an appalling ordeal."

He said the attack will "clearly have a long-lasting effect on her" and praised the victim's strength which has "ensured these predatory individuals have been jailed".