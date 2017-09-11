Image copyright Google Image caption The fight followed an altercation between a player and linesman, say police

A junior football match had to be abandoned when a mass fight involving adults and children broke out.

Twenty people were involved in the fracas at the Globe Park JFC v Tottington United league game in Blackburn on Saturday, police said.

It followed an altercation between a player and linesman, said police. No arrests were made but three people were "spoken to" and inquiries are ongoing.

The Lancashire FA said it would be fully investigating the incident.

Roger De Nobrega, chief executive and company secretary, said it had yet to receive the full report from the referee of the Bolton, Bury and District Football League U16s division A match.

He added the league was hoping to hear from the referee on Monday.

Police said they were called to the game at Blackburn Central High School with Crosshill at 10:50 BST, and 20 adults and children were involved.

Globe Park JFC chairman Wayne Roberts said the club, which is based in Accrington, would not be making any comment as it was under police investigation.

Tottington United has so far been unavailable for comment.