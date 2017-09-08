Keith Russell: Violent sex offender from Dublin wanted by Lancashire Police

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Russell did not appear at his bail hostel in Blackburn

A "violent" sex offender convicted of firearm offences is wanted by police after he failed to arrive at his bail hostel on the day of his release.

Keith Russell, also known Trevor Byrne, 39, originally from Dublin, was released on licence from HMP Preston on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.

Russell did not arrive at his bail hostel in Blackburn, breaching the conditions of his licence, police said.

Det Insp Neil Marr urged the public not to approach Russell but to call 999.

The fugitive is described as white, about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, of slim build with short, brown, receding hair.

He speaks with an Irish accent.

Russell was recalled to prison in March for committing public order and firearm offences when he was on licence, said police.

As well as Dublin, he also has links to Merseyside area, said police.

Det Insp Marr added: "Keith Russell is known to have committed a number of violent and sexual offences in the past and so we want to find him as soon as possible."