Lancashire special constable accused of child sex offences

From the section

A special constable has been accused of engaging in online sexual activity with an underage girl while on duty.

Jack Baxter, 22, is charged with attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and misconduct in public office.

Mr Baxter, who works for Lancashire Police, is due to appear before Preston magistrates later.

He was arrested in November after an investigation by the force's online child abuse investigation team.

The officer, of Victoria Road, Ulverston, is currently suspended.