Two charged after Lancashire M6 minibus fall

Two people have been charged with human trafficking offences after a man fell from a minibus on to a motorway.

A man suffered a serious head injury after falling on to the M6 carriageway between junctions 33 and 34 near Lancaster, Lancashire, on Sunday.

He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Luiza Ramona Rugina, 36, and Dinu Huma, 48, both of no fixed address, are due before Preston magistrates. Four others have been released without charge.

The motorway was closed for several hours after the incident, which happened at about 13:50 BST.