Lancashire fracking: Campaigners wait for appeal decision

Image caption Preston New Road Action Group and Gayzer Frackman have taken their fight to the Court of Appeal in London

Campaigners will face a wait over their appeal to quash a decision to allow fracking at a site in Lancashire.

Court of Appeal judges have reserved their decision on the challenges brought by Preston New Road Action Group (PNRAG) and campaigner Gayzer Frackman, after a two-day hearing.

A ruling will be given by the three judges at a future date.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid approved Cuadrilla's plans to frack at a site in Little Plumpton in October.

Protestors say the decision was both unfair and unlawful.

A ruling will be given in the case by Lord Justice Simon, Lord Justice Lindblom and Lord Justice Henderson on a date to be fixed.

Cuadrilla's application was initially refused by Lancashire County Council in 2015 but was granted following an appeal and planning inquiry.

The legal challenge follows defeat at the High Court in April when the appellants failed to persuade a judge in Manchester to overturn his decision.

Hydraulic facturing or fracking is a technique designed to recover gas and oil from shale rock.