Manchester attack: Georgina Callander had won university place

Image copyright Instagram/Georgina.Bethany Image caption Georgina Callander (left) was pictured with pop star Ariana Grande in 2015

A student who died in the Manchester Arena attack had won a place at university to study paediatrics, her mother has said.

Georgina Callander was among 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Her mum Lesley said the 18-year-old had been awarded an unconditional place at Edge Hill University in Lancashire.

Georgina wanted to be a paediatrician "since she was about 11", she said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Georgina's parents Simon and Lesley, with her brothers Daniel and Harry, at the student's funeral

The student, from Chorley, was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland and had recently passed her driving test when she was killed.

Speaking as students across the country received their exam results, her mother Lesley said: "It made her very happy - the thought that she was off to uni to do what she loved.

"She was so excited about it because she'd wanted to do that since she was about 11.

"It is obviously sad for us because we were so excited for her when she got the news that she was off to uni, but we are just so proud of what she achieved."