Preston North End training ground: Housing plan approved

Image copyright Preston North End Image caption The club intend to use the sale of the housing to fund the building of a training ground

Preston North End's revised plans for a housing development, which will fund the building of a new training ground, has received approval.

City councillors passed the proposal, which will see 440 homes built on the former Ingol golf course, at a meeting at Preston Guild Hall.

The decision follows the approval of the training ground proposal in June.

The meeting had been moved to the venue to allow more than 100 people, including several residents, to attend.

Planning officer Chris Blackburn said that whilst the plans could potentially "detrimentally impact" surrounding villages, the benefits - including the fact a third of the housing would be affordable - outweighed the cost.

'Considerable frustration'

In June, councillors rejected the initial plan, which they believed "would result in the merger of existing neighbourhoods and settlements, failing to protect their identity and local distinctiveness".

The Championship side made small changes to the proposal before resubmitting them, including increasing the amount of land for public space to create the largest public park in the city.

Council leader Peter Rankin said he understood the "considerable frustration and disappointment" felt by the residents who had been against the plan, but it would "greatly assist PNE as it sets its sights on the Premiership".

"I hope the creation of the first significant public park in Preston for many years... will reassure many of those who are currently concerned about the proposed development," he added.

A spokesman for Preston North End said the club was "delighted" with the decision and would "especially like to thank the thousands of our supporters who have backed us in this project".

"We will now start the hard work of turning the planning consent into reality," he added.