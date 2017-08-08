Dylan Crossley: Man charged over teenage footballer's road death

Image copyright Google Image caption Dylan was cycling on Chain House Lane, Whitestake

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a "talented" teenage footballer in a collision.

Dylan Crossey, 15, was cycling on Chain House Lane in Whitestake, Lancashire on 7 October when he was hit by a BMW.

He died in hospital the following day.

David Harwood, 42 and of New Longton, Preston was also charged with two offences of driving a vehicle dangerously. He is due at Preston Magistrates' Court on 24 August.

Dylan was a described as a talented footballer by Penwortham St Teresa's FC, for whom he had played nearly 100 games.