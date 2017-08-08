Preston man murdered wife for not making him a meal

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Jamal Khan denied murder but was found guilty following a week-long trial

A man who murdered his wife with a lump hammer after losing his temper when she failed to make him a meal has been jailed for life.

Humera Khan died from catastrophic head injuries after the attack at their home in Preston, Lancashire, in February.

The 42-year-old had been working on a sewing machine when her husband struck her. She died in hospital.

Jamal Khan, 52, was found guilty of murder at Preston Crown Court and was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years.

Mrs Khan suffered at least two blows to her head in the early hours of 15 February when her husband lost his temper because she had failed to make him a meal, the court heard.

Khan, of Chatsworth Street, Preston, was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding, but was later rearrested on suspicion of murder following his wife's death.

He denied murder but was found guilty after a week-long trial.

Image copyright Google Image caption Humara Khan was bludgeoned to death with a lump hammer in her home

Det Ch Insp Claire McEnery, of Lancashire Police, said: "This is a tragic case where Humera suffered a fatal head injury at the hands of her husband.

"It was a ferocious attack where she was bludgeoned to death with a lump hammer, causing catastrophic injuries to her as she was working on a sewing machine in her own house, a place where she was entitled to feel safe and secure."