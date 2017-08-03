Preston stabbing death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after he was stabbed in the stomach at a house.
The 26-year-old victim was found injured at the house in Geoffrey Street, Preston, shortly after midnight, Lancashire Police said.
A spokesman for the force said he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.