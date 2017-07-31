Haslingden father who died after crash was moving to Germany

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Mr Kayser's relatives said his death had "left a big hole in all our hearts"

A "loving" father who died after a car crash was about to start a new life in Germany with his pregnant partner and two daughters, his family have said.

Michal Kayser was seriously hurt when the Nissan Almera he was driving hit a wall on Blackburn Road in Haslingden, Lancashire, on the morning of 23 July.

The 33-year-old, who lived in the town, died in hospital six days later.

His family said it was a "true tragedy" as he had been out celebrating his birthday and saying goodbye to friends.

Mr Kayser had been due to leave for Germany the day before he died.

His family said in a statement: "Michal's heart has stopped beating but he will always stand beside us."

His death on Friday had "left a big hole in all our hearts", they added.

"He leaves behind a long-term partner and two beautiful little girls aged six and two. He will also never know his yet unborn new baby."

Lancashire Police said Mr Kayser had been driving from Accrington towards Rawtenstall.

Sgt Malcolm Bell appealed for witnesses to contact the force.