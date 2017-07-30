Lancashire

Motorcyclist dies after Colne lamppost crash

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after hitting a lamppost.

Marcin Jurek was travelling on the North Valley Road in Colne at about 05:25 BST on Saturday when he lost control, Lancashire Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. No-one else was injured.

The 39-year-old, who lived in Nelson, was a Polish national. Police said "plans are in place for specially trained officers to support his family, who will be travelling to Lancashire".

