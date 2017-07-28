Manchester

Chris Boardman appointed Manchester cycling tsar

Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman has been appointed Greater Manchester's first Cycling and Walking Commissioner.

The 49-year-old, who won individual pursuit gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games, was given the task by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Mr Boardman said: "Cycling isn't currently a big part of how people get around in the region."

Transport for Greater Manchester wants to see bike journeys increase across the region from 2% to 25% by 2025.

The new cycling tsar said: "There's a passion from all branches of local government and health to make it happen too but we're not going to enforce change - we will take people along with us.

"I'm going to spend several weeks talking to people to understand the landscape for cycling in Greater Manchester before setting a number of goals we want to achieve and timescales."

Pedal power plans

  • A further 45km of new or improved cycle lanes to be completed by 2018
  • Four district centres to focus investment on cycle routes and parking
  • More cycle and ride facilities and transport interchanges
  • Improved facilities in and around schools and colleges

