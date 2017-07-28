Chris Boardman appointed Manchester cycling tsar

Image copyright PA Image caption The Olympian wants to raise cycling's profile

Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman has been appointed Greater Manchester's first Cycling and Walking Commissioner.

The 49-year-old, who won individual pursuit gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games, was given the task by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Mr Boardman said: "Cycling isn't currently a big part of how people get around in the region."

Transport for Greater Manchester wants to see bike journeys increase across the region from 2% to 25% by 2025.

The new cycling tsar said: "There's a passion from all branches of local government and health to make it happen too but we're not going to enforce change - we will take people along with us.

"I'm going to spend several weeks talking to people to understand the landscape for cycling in Greater Manchester before setting a number of goals we want to achieve and timescales."

Pedal power plans