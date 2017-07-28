Chris Boardman appointed Manchester cycling tsar
Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman has been appointed Greater Manchester's first Cycling and Walking Commissioner.
The 49-year-old, who won individual pursuit gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games, was given the task by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
Mr Boardman said: "Cycling isn't currently a big part of how people get around in the region."
Transport for Greater Manchester wants to see bike journeys increase across the region from 2% to 25% by 2025.
The new cycling tsar said: "There's a passion from all branches of local government and health to make it happen too but we're not going to enforce change - we will take people along with us.
"I'm going to spend several weeks talking to people to understand the landscape for cycling in Greater Manchester before setting a number of goals we want to achieve and timescales."
Pedal power plans
- A further 45km of new or improved cycle lanes to be completed by 2018
- Four district centres to focus investment on cycle routes and parking
- More cycle and ride facilities and transport interchanges
- Improved facilities in and around schools and colleges