Man in critical condition after Blackburn crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened after a car tried to overtake on Higher Audley Street

A man is in a critical condition following a crash in Blackburn.

The 24-year-old was in a Ford Fiesta that lost control after overtaking a vehicle on Higher Audley Street at about 23:45 BST on Friday, police said.

The Fiesta was then involved in a collision with a Nissan Juke that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Two other occupants of the Fiesta, aged 20 and 26, also suffered serious injuries while another two people are thought to have left the scene.

Lancashire Police appealed for those individuals to come forward and for anyone with information to contact officers.