Three men charged in Colne death probe

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found unconscious in Colne on Tuesday morning

Three men have been charged over the death of a man in Lancashire.

The 50-year-old was found unconscious in Venables Avenue, Colne, on Tuesday and in hospital the following day.

Lancashire Police said three men, aged 40, 41 and 64, have been charged with Section 20 Wounding.

They are due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court on Friday. A fourth man, aged 25 and from Colne, was released without charge.

Police are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst said: "While we have three men now charged, we're still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

"We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who we believe was in Venables Avenue around the time of the assault."