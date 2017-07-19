United Utilities admits charge over water bug outbreak
- 19 July 2017
- From the section Lancashire
United Utilities has pleaded guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption after more than 300,000 households were unable to drink tap water for three weeks.
Lancashire residents had to boil water after the cryptosporidium bug was found at Franklaw water treatment works outside Preston.
At Preston Magistrates' Court United Utilities admitted the charge, relating to 30 July and 18 August 2015.
The firm will be sentenced next month.