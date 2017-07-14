Blackburn attack: Murder probe after man, 54, dies

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack victim was living in supported accommodation

A 54-year-old man who police believe was robbed and assaulted earlier this week has died in hospital.

The man was found injured in supported accommodation in Great Bolton Street, Blackburn, on Monday evening.

The victim, originally from Chorley, had been critically ill in hospital but died on Thursday.

A Blackburn man aged 23, held on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, is now being held on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police said it was investigating whether he was assaulted and robbed in the days before his admission to hospital.