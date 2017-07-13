Bacup woman, 76, dies after being hit by bus on zebra crossing

Image copyright Google Image caption Margaret Wright was walking across Rochdale Road in Bacup when she was hit

A woman has died in hospital after being hit by a single-decker bus while walking across a zebra crossing.

Margaret Wright, 76, was crossing Rochdale Road, Bacup, at about 11:40 BST on Wednesday when she was struck.

She suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital, where she later died.

The road was closed for four hours and Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.