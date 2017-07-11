Lancashire

Woman dies in crash with lorry in Carnforth, Lancashire

A6 heading towards Carnforth Image copyright Google
Image caption Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force

A woman has died in a crash with a lorry.

The 34-year-old was in a Honda Civic travelling on the A6 towards Carnforth in Lancashire near Tarn Lane when it happened earlier.

Her three-year-old son, who had been in the car with her, was not hurt. Neither was the 57-year-old driver of the lorry.

Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash at 09:00 BST to contact the force.

