Blackburn's 500-year-old ex-private school 'must improve'

Image copyright Google Image caption QEGS was a private fee-paying school until 2014 when it turned into a free school subject to Ofsted inspection

A 500-year-old former private school has been told it "requires improvement" after its first Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors said some pupils' progress at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School (QEGS) in Blackburn was poor, not least in Key Stage 2 and the sixth form.

QEGS changed from a private fee-paying school to a free school in 2014, bringing it under Ofsted regulation.

However, inspectors highlighted effective leadership, which was welcomed by school bosses.

The school, founded in 1509, has about 1,200 pupils ranging in age from 4-19.

'Committed and passionate'

Inspectors said teaching was not consistently good across the school and policy on giving feedback to pupils was not being followed.

Pupil premium funding - provided by government to help disadvantaged pupils - was not being "evaluated thoroughly", the report added.

It also said governors were failing to "systematically check the impact of leaders' actions" to improve.

The inspection praised effective leadership from the "committed and passionate" acting head teacher and said leaders have "a clear vision" for the school.

The report also noted that "spiritual, moral, social and cultural education is a strength of the school."

David Peat, chairman of governors, said: "We are pleased that the inspectors have recognised so many good qualities in the school and we shall now work together to tackle what we need to do."