Man arrested in Chorley murder probe
- 26 May 2017
- From the section Lancashire
A murder investigation has been launched by police after the death of a woman in Lancashire.
Gemma Leeming, 30, was found dead in a bedroom at an address on Hollinshead Street, Chorley, at about 22:35 BST on Tuesday, police said.
A post-mortem examination revealed she had been strangled.
A 39-year-old man, from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.