Man arrested in Chorley murder probe

Image copyright Google Image caption Gemma Leeming was found dead in a bedroom at an address on Hollinshead Street, Chorley

A murder investigation has been launched by police after the death of a woman in Lancashire.

Gemma Leeming, 30, was found dead in a bedroom at an address on Hollinshead Street, Chorley, at about 22:35 BST on Tuesday, police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had been strangled.

A 39-year-old man, from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.