Lancashire

Man arrested in Chorley murder probe

Hollinshead Street, Chorley Image copyright Google
Image caption Gemma Leeming was found dead in a bedroom at an address on Hollinshead Street, Chorley

A murder investigation has been launched by police after the death of a woman in Lancashire.

Gemma Leeming, 30, was found dead in a bedroom at an address on Hollinshead Street, Chorley, at about 22:35 BST on Tuesday, police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had been strangled.

A 39-year-old man, from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites