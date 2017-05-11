Blackpool children's home closed over abuse claims

A children's home has been temporarily closed over allegations of physical abuse by staff.

Concerns about the home, in Blackpool, were raised last month and its licence was suspended after inspectors visited on Friday, said Ofsted.

Police said all of the children at the home have been "appropriately safeguarded" and enquiries were continuing.

The firm which runs the home has been approached for comment.

An Ofsted spokesman said: "Inspectors visited the home on Friday and decided to suspend its registration.

"We will continue working with other agencies on their ongoing investigations.

"In the meantime, children who were living at the home have been moved to other locations."