Thai crash death: Pregnant girlfriend was 'my twin flame'

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Rose, who lived in Thailand, was six months pregnant

The boyfriend of a pregnant woman from the UK who died in a scooter accident in Thailand has said she was his "twin flame" who understood him most in life.

Sophie Emma Rose, 41, originally from Blackpool, was hit by a lorry in Phuket on Monday, local police said.

She was a pillion passenger on a scooter being driven by her partner Danny Glass, from Margate, Kent. He escaped serious injury in the crash.

Police said no charges had been brought against him or the truck driver yet.

Ms Rose, who was living in Thailand, was an advocate of breastfeeding and said she would breastfeed her son until he was eight.

She had a YouTube channel called Sophie's Joy Breastfeeding Mama, on which she uploaded videos about nursing him and their life in Thailand.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Glass posted on his Facebook "apparently" either he or the truck driver would face charges over Ms Rose's death

'Somebody wake me'

Mr Glass paid tribute to her in a video he uploaded on YouTube.

He said: "Somebody wake me up from this nightmare... she is meant to be having my baby in three months."

The 29-year-old said he "missed her so much".

"She meant the world to me and I meant the world to her.

"She was my twin flame; the person that understood me the most."

Mr Glass said he had told her five-year-old son Shaye about his mother's death and Shaye's father who lives in Bangkok was now looking after the little boy.

"I feel very sorry for him. I'm just so grateful Shaye wasn't with us," Mr Glass added.

'The bike slid'

Police Lt Col Sanit Nukhong said the accident happened at 12:00 local time (06:00 BST) on a busy road near a market in Thalang.

He said a few vehicles in front of Mr Glass and Ms Rose had been slowing down when Mr Glass suddenly applied the brakes, causing the motorcycle to lose control and crash.

He said Mr Glass was thrown into to the left lane while Ms Rose was thrown to the right, beneath a passing 18-wheeled truck.

He said she was killed immediately.

Both of them were wearing safety helmets, he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crash happened in the Thalang district in Phuket

Mr Glass said he was "driving straight forward" as a car "all of a sudden" braked in front of him.

He added: "The bike has slid... wobbled... I tried to stabilise it and I haven't been able to - there was two people on a scooter - it's a very difficult thing to do."

He said the bike slid to the right side and as he turned to tell his girlfriend to get off the road he saw that she was "lying flat down and a massive articulated lorry had run over her".

Mr Glass posted on his Facebook that he feared either he or the truck driver may be charged over Ms Rose's death.

'Inexperienced' scooter driver

Lt Col Nukhong said: "The truck driver told police he heard the sound of the collision but had not managed to stop the vehicle until 2km later, claiming there was no spot for parking.

"He then came to the police station to report himself and gave testimony about the accident."

He said: "We haven't pressed any charges at this point but we've questioned both the driver and the motorcycle driver.

"From the CCTV footage, the motorcycle driver applied the brake quite abruptly and lost control of the vehicle.

"We have to determine how much experience he had in operating the motorbike but it looked like he was inexperienced."

The Foreign Office would not comment but said it was supporting a British man hurt in a road traffic accident in Thalang, Phuket.