Pregnant British woman killed scooter crash in Thailand

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sophie Emma Rose was pregnant with Danny Glass's child, he wrote on Facebook

A pregnant woman from the UK has been killed in a scooter accident in Thailand.

Sophie Emma Rose, 41, originally from Blackpool, died in the crash, said her boyfriend Danny Glass, who escaped serious injury.

He posted on Facebook he was "in total shock as I've lost the most precious person I had ever connected with".

The Foreign Office said it was supporting a British man hurt in a road traffic accident in Thalang, Phuket.

'Lost my child'

Ms Rose, who lived in Thailand, was an advocate of breastfeeding.

She already had a five-year-old son whom she had vowed to breastfeed until he was eight.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Rose, who lived in Thailand, was an advocate of breastfeeding

She had a YouTube channel called Sophie's Joy Breastfeeding Mama, on which she uploaded videos about breastfeeding her son and their life in Thailand.

Mr Glass, originally from Margate, said: "She was also pregnant so I lost my child, too.

"I need as much love and support as I can get from everyone."

Ms Rose was reportedly riding on the back of the scooter when it was involved in a collision with an 18-wheel lorry.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said: "We are providing support to a British man who was injured in a road traffic accident in Thalang, Thailand and are in contact with the local police."