Sky Nicol death: Friend cleared of supplying Class A drugs

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Sky Nicol died in hospital after friends say she tipped a bag of MDMA down her throat

A teenage girl has been cleared of supplying drugs that killed her friend.

Sky Nicol, 16, died from an overdose after taking MDMA, or ecstasy, in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 16 March last year.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Preston Crown Court Ms Nicol already had the drugs in her possession when she met her.

She broke down in tears as the jury found her not guilty of supplying Class A drugs.

Ms Nicol collapsed and died from an ecstasy overdose after friends said she tipped a bag of MDMA down her throat in an e-cigarette shop.

The former Darwen Vale High School pupil also had cannabis, heroin and cocaine in her system, a post-mortem examination revealed.

She collapsed in the defendant's bedroom before emergency services arrived and took her to hospital, where she died, the court heard.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, said there are "no winners in a case like this".

"It is probably a lesson to everybody of the dangers and risks of taking drugs."