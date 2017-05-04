Voting under way in Lancashire County Council election

From the section

Image caption The election will see 84 county councillors elected

Polling stations across Lancashire have now opened in the county council election.

The election will see 84 county councillors elected to cover 12 districts in Lancashire.

Votes can be cast between 07:00 and 22:00 BST, with the results expected to be announced on Friday afternoon.

The county council provides local government services across the region including education, health, social care, libraries and transport.