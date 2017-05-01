Parachutist Carl Marsh dies in jump near Lancaster

Image copyright Marsh family Image caption Carl Marsh was described by his family as "a leader" who was "admired by so many"

An experienced parachutist described as a "hero" by his son has died after a "tragic" jump in Lancashire.

Carl Marsh suffered fatal injuries at Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham, near Lancaster, on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to the site but the 46-year-old from Knutsford, Cheshire, was pronounced dead.

Lancashire Police and the British Parachute Association are investigating but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Marsh's relatives released a statement paying tribute to the "much-loved" family man.

Image copyright Google Image caption Experienced parachutist Carl Marsh died at Black Knights Parachute Centre near Lancaster

They added: "Carl was taken away from us so suddenly that this just doesn't feel real.

"His enormous heart was big enough for every one of us and he lived life to the full.

"He was a leader and admired by so many, and his son Craig says he was his hero."

Det Insp Simon Ball said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man and in particular those who witnessed this tragic incident yesterday.

"During our initial investigation at the scene, we saw nothing that suggested any sign of suspicious activity.

"We are working with the British Parachute Association who are now in charge of investigating the incident, and have been conducting enquiries on their behalf."