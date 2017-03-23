London attack: Student 'hit head-on' by car on Westminster Bridge

Image copyright Travis Frain Image caption Travis Frain had been visiting the Palace of Westminster with 13 other students on Wednesday

A student has described how he was "hit head-on" by a car in the Westminster attack.

Travis Frain was struck on Westminster Bridge as the attack began, suffering multiple fractures to his hand and leg.

Thanking those who helped him, the 19-year-old from Darwen, Lancashire, singled out "Constable Soren Dymond".

The PC was "one of the first on the scene, stayed with me the entire journey, and bought me lunch knowing I had lost all my money", he said.

The Edge Hill University undergraduate had been visiting the Palace of Westminster with 13 other students and a lecturer to watch Prime Minister's Questions.

He will now need an operation on his leg.

Another student, 18-year-old Owen Lambert, needed stitches to a head wound, while two others received treatment for lesser injuries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Owen Lambert was with Mr Frain when they were both hit by the car on Westminster Bridge

University Pro Vice Chancellor Lynda Brady said of the 13, three were back home and nine others were returning.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Frain said many of the reports about his injuries had been wrong.

"I'm not too bad, though things are obviously still in the air this early.

"After X-rays on over 20 different parts of the body, a couple of MRIs, an ultrasound and a CT scan, both my ribs and hip bones are fine.

"However, I have fractured the top part of my left hand, and most of the fingers.

"I've also fractured my leg, around the knee, and as a result, I will need physio over the coming months to be able to walk at the extent I used to."

He said as a result of the CT scan, "the operation I would be having in six weeks' time has been moved forward to six hours".

He added he had suffered deep cuts and minor whiplash, but "at the end of the day, it could have been a hell of a lot worse".

Eight arrests have been made following the attack in London on Wednesday, which saw three people killed and at least 40 injured before the attacker was shot dead.