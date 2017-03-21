Former Baxenden deputy head teacher charged with sex offences

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption A total of 13 girls were allegedly assaulted at St John's Primary School in Baxenden

A former deputy head teacher has been charged with sexual offences against 13 pupils.

Grahame Brennand, 69, of Calder Avenue, Preston, is accused of 24 counts of indecent assault against young girls at St John's Primary School in Baxenden, Lancashire.

The offences were allegedly committed between 1974 and 1988, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Brennand is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court on 18 April.