Former Ernie building demolished in Blackpool

The former home of the original Ernie machine, which generated prize-winning Premium Bond numbers, has been demolished in Blackpool.

The building's main tower, seen when heading towards the seaside town, was brought down with explosives.

Through buying Premium Bonds, savers miss out on interest payments but can win prizes ranging from £25 to £1m if their numbers are picked in a monthly draw by Ernie - the acronym for Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment.

It was invented by one of the original Bletchley Park code breakers in 1956 and the latest version is now in Glasgow.

Drone footage courtesy of Matthew Hesketh