Hundreds attend Lancashire anti-fracking demo

Image caption Protests have been held regularly near the Preston New Road site since work began in January

About 500 people have attended a rally near the UK's first horizontal fracking site.

Organisers said they wanted to "show support" for the campaign against drilling for shale gas at the Preston New Road site in Lancashire.

Fracking company Cuadrilla said it respected the right to "protest peacefully".

The government's approval for fracking at the Little Plumpton site is set to face a judicial review next month.

Image caption Energy firm Cuadrilla said it respected the right "to protest peacefully"

Cuadrilla has previously said drilling would start in the spring.

It would mean that, for the first time, UK shale rock will be fracked horizontally, which is expected to yield more gas.

"It's more important now than ever that we send a strong message... that there is no social licence for fracking in Lancashire or anywhere," organisers from Frack Free Lancashire said.

Image caption The Preston New Road site is between Blackpool and Preston

Protests have been held daily, they said, since work to prepare the site for shale gas extraction started on 5 January.

Earlier in February, concrete firm Moore Readymix terminated a contract with Cuadrilla following protests at its depot.

Second site plans

A spokeswoman for Cuadrilla said: "Work at our site is progressing well and we thank all those who continue to support our operations, which is a great opportunity to create jobs, fuel businesses, heat UK homes and stimulate economic growth in the region.

"For those who remain unconvinced about shale gas's role in securing our nation's energy future, we of course respect the right they have to protest peacefully."

The company has not yet been given permission for work at a second Lancashire site - Roseacre Wood - amid concerns over the impact on the area.

Lancashire County Council had initially refused permission to extract shale gas at both sites on grounds of noise and traffic impact but the government overruled the decision for the Preston New Road site.

What is fracking?